BJP CEC meeting likely on Sep 13 to discuss nominees for Raj, MP polls

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a meeting on September 13 to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

A source said the meeting would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, party General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, among other party CEC members.

The BJP is expected to hold deliberations on the names of candidates to be included in the second list for the Madhya Pradesh polls, and in the first list for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

On August 17, the party announced 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls and 39 nominees for the Madhya Pradesh elections.

Nadda and Shah held a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state unit BJP chief V.D. Sharma and other leaders ahead of the CEC meeting.

Nadda on Sunday met Rajasthan election in-charge, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, party's state unit chief C.P. Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and Rajasthan in-charge & national general secretary Arun Singh.

Also, on Monday, C.P. Joshi and Arun Singh met Nadda along with former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, and Sawai Singh Choudhary, who joined the saffron party of September 11.

