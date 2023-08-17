BJP announces 39 candidates for MP assembly poll, 13 seats reserved for SC/ST

Bhopal, Aug 17 (IANS) BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday releases the first list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year.

All these assembly segments for which candidates were announced have been won by the Congress during 2018 elections.

The names of candidates were finalised in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which concluded late on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V.D Sharma along with election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh - Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present in the meeting.

The BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachoura, Surendra Singh Gaharwar from Chitrakoot, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

The names of candidates announced for 39 seats in the first phase, of them 21 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes respectively.

Of these 39 seats, 13 are reserved for ST and eight for SC candidates. The BJP has also fielded as many as five women candidates.

Here is the Full list of Madhya Pradesh BJP candidates: Sabalgarh: Sarla Vijendra Rawat; Sumawali: Adal Singh Kansana; Gohad(SC): Lal Singh Arya; Pichhore: Preetam Lodhi; Chachoura: Priyanka Meena; Chanderi: Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi; Banda: Veerendra Singh Lambardar; Maharajpur: Kamakhya Pratap Singh; Chhatarpur: Lalita Yadav; Pathariya: Lakhan Patel; Gunnaor: Rajesh Kumar Verma; Chitrakoot: Surendra Singh Gaharwar; Pushprajgarh: Heerasingh Shyam; Barwara: Dhirendra Singh; Bargi: Neeraj Thakur; Jabalpur East: Anchal Sonkar; Shahpura: Omprakash Dhurwey; Bichhiya: Vijay Anand Marawi; Baihar: Bhagat Singh Netam; Lanji: Rajkumar Karrahe; Barghat: Kamal Maskole; Gotegaon: Mahendra Nagesh; Saunsar: Nanabhau Mohod; Pandhurna: Prakash Uikey; Multai: Chandrashekhar Deshmukh; Bhainsdehi: Mahendra Singh Chouhan; Bhopal North: Alok Sharma; Bhopal Central: Dhruv Narayan Singh; Sonkatch: Rajesh Sonkar; Maheshwar: Rajkumar Mev; Kasrawad: Atmaram Patel; Alirajpur: Nagar Singh Chouhan; Jhabua: Bhanu Bhuriya; Petlawad: Nirmala Bhuriya; Kukshi: Jaydeep Patel; Dharampuri: Kalu Singh Thakur; Rau: Madhu Verma; Tarana: Tarachand Goyal; and Ghatiya: Satish Malviya.

