BJD holds discussion to resolve internal rift over ‘U-turn’ on Waqf Bill

Bhubaneswar, April 8 (IANS) Amidst the fierce internal strife in Biju Janata Dal (BJD) following the party’s U-turn on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, senior party leaders on Tuesday met BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence reportedly to resolve the crisis.

Sources said that senior leaders brainstormed on the ongoing unrest inside the party over the Waqf bill. However, the party leaders denied it.

“Today we met our honorable Party President Naveen Patnaik and had discussions on the party's organisational matters. Our party’s organisational election is going on currently. Matters related to the election of the party president and the presidents at the district level were discussed with Naveen Patnaik,” said senior BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo on the crucial meeting of senior leaders with party supremo.

However, Sahoo, in a veiled reference, has also clarified that the leaders held discussions on organisational matters that covered everything.

He also clarified that BJD is capable enough to resolve any problem faced by the party.

Other party leaders also reiterated the same saying that the discussions during the crucial meeting on Tuesday strictly revolved around the party's organisational matters.

In another significant development, several young BJD leaders have reportedly held discussions over the ongoing crisis in the party during a separate meeting on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that in a letter addressed to party president Patnaik, the young BJD leaders demanded strong action against any indiscipline within the party. They urged Patnaik to stop the spread of any confusing signals to the party workers at the grassroots by supporting any national party, as it demoralises the workers.

They said that all the young leaders in unison conveyed their total support to the party supremo for taking all possible measures to strengthen the party.

Sources added that the young leaders may meet the party president soon.

The internal unrest in the BJD escalated on Monday with the leaders engaging in an intense war of words over former bureaucrat and ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide, V.K. Pandian’s role in the unexpected and sudden change of decision of the party allowing its MPs to vote on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Rajya Sabha according to their conscience.

The leaders from minority communities under the leadership of BJD MP Muzibulla Khan on Monday met Naveen Patnaik and demanded action against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, who first made the announcement regarding the change of stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Patra also voted in support of the Bill and later revealed the same before the media persons, causing internal turmoil in the regional party.

The minority community members, during their meeting with Patnaik, also demanded the suspension of Patra from the party for supporting the Waqf Bill, deviating from the party’s decision.

