Bird Flu confirmed in Jaisalmer migratory birds, admin asks citizens to remain alert

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Bird flu has been identified as the cause of dead migratory birds found in Jaisalmer over the past two days, as confirmed by the report from Nishad Laboratory in Bhopal.

In response, local authorities have ramped up vigilance and the Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with officials from the Animal Husbandry, Medical, Forest, and Revenue Departments, have been out on high alert.

Over the last two days, multiple bird carcasses have been found. Six dead birds were found on the first day, followed by another one on the second day. Forest Department staff collected the carcasses and sent samples to the Nishad Lab for analysis. The lab confirmed bird flu as the cause of death.

The outbreak first appeared in Khichan near Phalodi and has now extended to Jaisalmer, raising concerns about further spread. With bird flu confirmed, the risk of transmission to humans has become a significant concern.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise extreme caution and advised the citizens not to handle bird carcasses under any circumstances and to immediately report such findings to QRT teams or relevant department officials, who will handle the situation in accordance with safety protocols.

An official said that given the potential threat to human health, all necessary precautions are being implemented. “Villagers have been specifically instructed not to use pond water until further notice. The administration is working to contain the spread of infection and ensure the safety of both wildlife and humans,” he said.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Jaisalmer, Dr. Umesh Vrangatiwar said that there is a complete ban on the entry of people and animals in the affected area.

He said that after the death of Kurjan birds, the administration has become fully alert.

Collector Pratap Singh has also held a meeting with the officials of all the concerned departments.

He said that there is an increased concern about the spread of bird flu infection among migratory birds.

According to experts, this infection can also spread from birds to humans. In view of this danger, the general public has been advised to stay alert and follow the instructions of the administration.

Collector Pratap Singh said that the administration is making every effort to control the bird flu situation. Special surveillance is being kept in the affected area and people are being made aware.

The district administration has established coordination between medical, veterinary and forest department officials to deal with the crisis.

