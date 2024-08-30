Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi turns jewellery designer, take a look

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu on Friday shared an adorable video of her baby daughter Devi, beautifully designing a funky neckpiece.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bipasha, who has 14 million followers, shared a video, wherein we can see her little bundle of joy wearing a pink tee-shirt and black leggings. Devi is seen twinning with her mother, who is also wearing a pink tee and black tights.

Devi's look is rounded off with cute pink hair beads and a fur rubber band.

The snippet shows Bipasha helping her baby girl in making a cute birdie neckpiece with colourful beads.

The post is captioned as: "Mamma & Devi=Best Team".

In another video, we can see Devi playing with colours and painting the wall. The caption is: "ART".

The last clip shows Devi wearing the neckpiece that she has made and flaunting it to the cameras.

Bipasha married her 'Alone' co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the professional front, she had made her acting debut in a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead.

She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover.

It is streaming on MX Player.

