Watch: Telangana Wedding turns violent over Mutton curry

A happy wedding took a turn and became violent for a trivial matter in Nizamabad on Wednesday. On the wedding day, a dispute occurred between the bride's and groom's families over serving mutton curry, leaving ten people injured. They got into a fight that turned physical and involved dishes, glasses, chairs, and other objects.

At the wedding, the bride is from Navipet, and the groom is from Nandipet. Mandal decided to share the wedding expenses, including the food. However, a dispute was raised after the relatives started complaining about the insufficient mutton curry. This led to a physical fight because of the people under alcohol influence.

The bride's family tried to calm down the situation, but it went in vain, and the argument swiftly descended into a full-fledged fight. The wedding site became a chaotic scene as guests from both sides threw chairs, cutlery, and other items at one another.

The bystanders quickly alerted the police, and as officers arrived, they were able to restore everything to normal. The injured were taken to the Nizamabad hospital.

The Navipet police have charged nineteen individuals, including women, who were involved in the fight. Since both parties were silent about filing a case, the police constable filed the case regarding this issue.