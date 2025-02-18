Bipasha Basu shares new identity of husband Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming social media post, actress Bipasha Basu revealed a new side of her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, offering fans a glimpse into his evolving identity.

The couple, known for their strong bond, continues to share their personal moments with followers, and this latest update has captured the attention of many. On Tuesday, the 'Alone' actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of Karan with their baby girl Devi. In the adorable click, the little girl is seen hugging her doting dad from behind. The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with Devi’s Papa written on it. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow. The little girl looks super cute in a yellow t-shirt and pink shorts.

Bipasha also added MaRynn Taylor’s soulful track, “Dads and Daughters,” to the post.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the 'Jism' actress shared an adorable video of her daughter kissing Karan, as he wrote a special letter for their baby girl. In the video, Bipasha also revealed that Karan has been writing her a letter every Valentine’s Day for the past ten years, and now he has started writing letters for their baby girl as well.

Basu also dropped romantic images featuring her and Karan. The couple was seen posing against a beautiful beach backdrop, likely taken during their visit to the Maldives for Bipasha's 46th birthday on January 7. Along with the photos, Bipasha shared a heartfelt caption, “Monkeylove I love you my monkey … Now & Forever Each day … Everyday … More & More Happy Valentines Day to all.”

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first crossed paths on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. After dating for a year, they got married in April 2016. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022.

