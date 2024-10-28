Biotech policy to boost high-yield crops, bio-pesticides: Jitendra Singh (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India is among the first nations to implement an exclusive biotechnology policy which reflects the government’s high priority for science and technology, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology on Monday.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a new complex of the country's first bio-manufacturing institute, "BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute" (BRIC-NABI) aimed at enhancing India’s agri-food sector through advanced biotechnology.

The minister said BRIC-NABI, formed through the strategic merger of NABI and the Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), is poised to transform the country’s agricultural landscape by uniting biotechnology and bio-processing expertise.

This newly established entity aims to streamline the journey from research to commercialization, facilitating pilot-scale production and delivering innovative agri-tech solutions to the market, he said.

Jitendra Singh highlighted that this consolidation would drive efficiency in agricultural R&D, paving the way for high-yield, disease-resistant crops, bio-fertilizers, and bio-pesticides.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture, creating job opportunities, and promoting environmental sustainability — essential elements in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting the newly launched BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy, Jitendra Singh underscored the high priority given to science and technology by the government.

“Biotechnology and synthetic production will not only transform agriculture but redefine India’s role in global scientific advancements,” stated the Minister.

Jitendra Singh noted that India is among the first nations to implement an exclusive biotechnology policy.

This shift, he emphasised, will propel a significant transformation from traditional manufacturing to synthetic production through sustainable, eco-friendly solutions that rely on modern, cost-effective technology.

The Minister lauded India’s rapid rise from “fragile five” to “first five” in global economic standing, crediting this progress to the government’s science-focused strategy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.