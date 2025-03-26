Binaiferr Kohli shares the painful memory of Manoj Santoshi’s struggle on a ventilator

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Producer Binaiferr Kohli opened up about the emotional and painful experience of seeing her colleague, Manoj Santoshi, on a ventilator.

In a heartfelt reflection, she shared the overwhelming moment when she witnessed the actor's struggle for life, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced during that difficult time. Mourning the sad demise of Manoj, Binaiferr stated, “Manoj was like our little child, and he, Shashank ji & Harshada (our directors) & Sanjay Kohli would all meet regularly too. When I went to see him in Hyderabad, he told me, 'Now that my mum is here, I will be fine.' He adored us a lot, and it’s heartbreaking. Sanjay and Shashank ji have not taken it well.”

Binaiferr also shared that she first took Manoj to Reliance Hospital before transferring him to Jaslok, where he was diagnosed with a liver condition that required an urgent transplant.

"Our actress Shilpa Shinde has been like an angel. She took him to Hyderabad and admitted him to KIMS, as he would get a liver transplant faster there. He also underwent surgery for his intestine. It’s admirable how Shilpa looked after him," she added.

Talking about the late writer’s final wish, the producer revealed his last wish was to return to his hometown, Aligarh, where he took his last journey. “His cremation took place this morning, and we will be holding a prayer meet. The loss is immense. He was one of the finest writers in the industry, especially for comedy, and I can say that with full conviction. Manoj was like a close family member," Binaiferr added.

Recalling the painful moment of seeing Manoj on a ventilator, Binaiferr said, “It was heartbreaking. He was way ahead of everyone else, and every line of his writing was a masterpiece. The last time I met him was in the hospital. Lead actors had also gone to meet him in Hyderabad. The entire cast is missing him deeply."

Kohli also revealed that the "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" team had planned to visit Manoj Santoshi on Sunday, but fate had other plans. “On Saturday night, we were told not to come. It is just so sad, and we don’t know how we will come to terms with this loss. Sanjay used to meet him daily, and for Shilpa, this will be especially painful, as she was one of his closest friends, who took full care of him more than a family member. He will always live in our "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" hearts as our most beloved, innocent, sweet member.”

On March 24, Manoj Santoshi, the writer behind the hit show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” breathed his last after a prolonged battle with liver cancer.

