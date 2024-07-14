Billie Eilish: If somebody smells good, I like them more

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Grammy winner Billie Eilish has said that she ranks people smelling good “No1” in her list of “turn-ons”.

The 22-year-old singer shared her hygiene preference on the latest episode of 30-year-old comic Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series 'Chicken Shop Date'.

“(Smell is) kind of No.1. I can get around it, but I’m definitely like -- that’s the first thing I notice. And I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more,” she said.

Eilish also discussed what else attracts her to potential partners: “What turns me on? Passion. It’s all about passion."

She talked about how she acts when she is attracted to someone, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I get absolutely insane. When I was growing up, no one I had a crush on ever had a crush on me back, that I know of. It’s demoralising, it’s sad. All I do is crush on people -- all I do. When I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty.”

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker recently tackled her “uncomfortable” relationship with being in love during a chat with singer Lana Del Rey for Interview magazine.

She said: “I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love. I really don’t like being… I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.