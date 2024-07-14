Cambodia says search for missing military helicopter continues amid poor weather

Phnom Penh, July 14 (IANS) Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that search and rescue operations for a missing military helicopter are underway amidst poor weather and obstacles.

The chopper had lost contact with the Air Force headquarters while flying over the densely forested Cardamon Mountain range in Pursat and Koh Kong provinces during a training flight on Friday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Bad weather was blamed for the disappearance of the helicopter.

"After a full day of search and rescue efforts on July 13, 2024, with unfavourable weather and many obstacles.., the rescuers have not yet located or found this missing helicopter," the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

"On the morning of July 14, 2024, the rescue team, with the participation from relevant units in the geography of the lost helicopter, is continuing search activities for the missing chopper," it added.

The statement did not specify how many people were aboard the disappeared helicopter.

