Bihar: Youth found hanging in a garden in Vaishali

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) A 26-year-old was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Chakdadanpur village, under the jurisdiction of Mahua police station. The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar, also known as Bhajan, is a local resident of the village.

According to Mahua SHO Rakesh Kumar, the police have begun an investigation, examining all possible angles, but have not yet determined the cause of the incident.

“The incident was discovered early on Thursday morning by a villager, who immediately notified the police. During their investigation at the scene, we have recovered items including a water bottle, a packet of chips, a disposable glass, and cigarette butts,” Kumar said.

“We cannot reach a conclusion at this point as the postmortem report has not come yet,” he said.

Notably, the victim, Vinay Kumar, was married just two years ago, adding to the family’s concerns.

Family members of the victim suspect foul play and have voiced concerns over the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are continuing their inquiry, seeking to clarify the sequence of events and gather more evidence.

A family member of Vinay Kumar suggested that Vinay may have been having a gathering in the garden at the time of the incident.

The presence of used disposable glasses, a packet of chips, cigarettes, and other items at the scene indicates that Vinay may have been accompanied by others.

The family has urged the district police to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend any individuals involved. Police officials are actively investigating the incident, gathering evidence to clarify whether others were present and involved in the events that led to Vinay's death.

Earlier, a woman constable deployed at Musrigharari police station was found hanging in a bathroom in Bihar’s Samastipur police station on Tuesday. She was also a native of Vaishali district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.