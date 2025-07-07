Bihar: Vaishali farmers credit PM-KISAN scheme for enhanced agricultural output

Vaishali (Bihar), July 7 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched on February 2, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served as a transformative force for the agricultural sector as the monetary assistance under scheme has served the farming community well, not just in tiding over any crisis but also in scaling up their agricultural output.

Under this scheme, every eligible farming family receives an assistance of Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months. The amount is directly transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In Bihar’s Vaishali district, several farmers spoke to IANS and shared how this money helped them in enhancing their agricultural produce.

Beneficiary Ravindra Prasad Singh said that earlier, there was a lot of difficulty in farming, but now, under the PM-KISAN, it has become a lot more convenient for them, because of the government’s support.

"Earlier, we didn’t receive any assistance, which caused a lot of difficulties. But now, with the support provided through this scheme for farming, farmers are happy and have got much-needed relief," he added.

Another beneficiary, Surendra Dev, said that the crop yield has become two and a half times better than earlier.

He said that his family has been in the farming business for the last 40 years and has adequate arrangements for water, but they were unable to get capital on time.

“The needs of farmers have been fulfilled by the Prime Minister, and this is proving to be a boon for the farmers. We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Notably, PM Modi released the latest 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme earlier this year in Bhagalpur, benefitting over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country. Financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore was transferred directly into beneficiaries’ accounts via DBT, reinforcing the Modi government’s commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.