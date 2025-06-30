Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav visits Anushka Yadav’s house

Patna, June 30 (IANS) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party and the family, visited Anushka Yadav’s house on Monday, staying there for nearly seven hours.

Tej Pratap Yadav arrived at Anushka’s residence around 9 AM and left around 4 PM.

As the media gathered outside, waiting for his exit, Tej Pratap responded briefly to questions.

“We have a family relation, so we have come here. No one will stop us from coming and going. We keep meeting everyone,” said Tej Pratap while interacting with the media persons.

However, when journalists asked, “When will you take Anushka home?” Tej Pratap shut the car door and left without answering further.

This visit comes 35 days after photos and videos of Tej Pratap and Anushka went viral on social media on May 24.

A day later, on May 25, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD for six years and also from the family.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had admitted in a Facebook post that the photos with Anushka were real, revealing a 12-year-old love affair.

“Everyone loves. I did not commit any mistake. No one can remove me from the hearts of the people,” Tej Pratap had said during an earlier interaction.

The Anushka Yadav episode has created a new layer of controversy in Bihar’s political landscape, with Tej Pratap’s personal life drawing significant public and political attention as the state heads toward the 2025 Assembly Elections.

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reached out to Tej Pratap through a video call, extending solidarity and words of encouragement.

A video clip of their conversation surfaced, in which Akhilesh is seen asking Tej Pratap about his political plans and the constituency he might contest from in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

