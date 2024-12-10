Bihar: Student leader Dilip Kumar, arrested during BPSC protest, granted bail

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) Student leader Dilip Kumar, arrested during a protest outside the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office, was granted bail by the district court on Tuesday.

The protest was organised by students demanding clarification on the normalisation process for the upcoming 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination, scheduled for December 13.

Many students, including Dilip Kumar, were concerned that normalisation might have been implemented in the examination without sufficient explanation.

Dilip Kumar's arrest by Patna police led to his detention, and alongside him, around 250 unidentified students were charged with attempting to incite riots, conspiracy, and obstructing government work.

After his arrest, Kumar was presented in court on Saturday, where he was sent to judicial custody until the court granted him bail.

Over the past few days, students have been rallying for his release, which was achieved after the court's decision.

Last Friday, candidates gathered outside the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office in Patna to protest against alleged normalisation in the 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination.

Despite BPSC’s prior clarification that normalisation would not be implemented, the protesters raised slogans, disrupted traffic on Bailey Road, and caused a commotion.

Police personnel attempted to disperse the crowd but had to use force when the demonstrators refused to leave. The district administration later warned that strict legal action would be taken against those causing public disorder.

The protest was led by student leader Dilip Kumar, who was subsequently arrested, and an FIR was filed against the Patna-based coaching centre Khan Global Studies as well.

The coaching centre had allegedly shared misleading posts on social media platform X, including one claiming the detention of Khan Sir, a prominent figure, despite no such incident occurring. The post was seen as an attempt to incite further unrest.

Dilip Kumar's arrest and the situation surrounding the protest have sparked widespread student discontent, but the authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.