Bihar Shocker: Nurse found dead in ambulance, mother alleges gang-rape

Patna August 11 (IANS) A nurse at a private nursing home in Bihar's Motihari was found dead in an ambulance under mysterious circumstances in Muzaffarpur on Friday.

The 25-year-old nurse had gone to the nursing home on Thursday morning but did not return home in the evening.

The mother of deceased has accused five persons, including a doctor of the nursing home, of raping her daughter before killing her.

Based on her complaint, the district police have arrested one of the accused persons.

Motihari police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused after lodging an FIR under the IPC sections related to murder and rape at the Fenhara police station in the district.

The victim’s mother said in her complaint: “When my daughter did not return home, I went to the nursing home which I found was closed. I searched everywhere but could not find her. On Friday, I received a call from a policeman who informed me that the body of my daughter was found in an ambulance in Muzaffarpur. The accused gang-raped my daughter and strangled her to death.

"My daughter was a widow. Her husband died a few years ago. She was living with me."

“We have registered an FIR and arrested an accused. Raids are on to nab the remaining accused,” the police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.