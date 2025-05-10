Bihar reviews civil defence preparedness amid India-Pak tensions

Patna, May 10 (IANS) In light of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, a high-level review meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar's Disaster Management Department, to assess and enhance civil defence preparedness across the state, officials said.

The meeting, held on Friday with Director General of Civil Defence Directorate Paresh Saxena, focused on improving citizen safety measures, especially in border and vulnerable districts during emergencies.

During the meeting, officials emphasised the civil defence volunteer strength and advocated for the enhancement of their numbers in border districts, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, as well as in districts already designated for civil defence by the Central government -- Purnia, Katihar, Begusarai, Patna, and the international tourism hub Gaya and Rajgir.

The training will focus on equipping volunteers for rapid response, relief, rescue operations, public awareness and community capacity building in coordination with district administrations.

Youth from organisations such as the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra, and Scout and Guide will be recruited and trained under the Disaster Mitra initiative.

A proposal was made to increase the honorarium for civil defence volunteers from Rs 400 to Rs 750 per day, reflecting the increased responsibility and demand during this tense period.

Additional youth across Bihar interested in volunteering for civil defence can contact their district civil defence offices or district magistrates.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Joint Secretary Nadeemul Gaffar Siddiqui, Special Officers Sandeep Kumar and Avinash Kumar, and representatives of associated youth and defence organisations.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated since the Pahalgam attack on April 22 this year.

In response, all three wings of Indian defence forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 and destroyed nine terrorist camps.

