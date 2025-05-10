MP's tribal arts earn recognition globally, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the tribal art and artists of the state have earned recognition, both nationally and internationally, and the state government is taking every necessary step to promote it globally.

Elaborating more on traditional arts and heritage, the Chief Minister added on Friday that imagination and skill of tribal artists are commendable, and their intricate craftsmanship has displayed the brilliance of their talent to the world.

He made these remarks addressing the inaugural ceremony of the three-day state-level 'Aadi Shilpgram Mahotsav' organised at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan.

The 'Aadi Shilpgram Mahotsav' will feature mesmerising tribal dance and music performances every evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ravindra Bhavan.

The festival includes exhibits of tribal crafts in clay, bamboo, wood, metal and painting along with traditional tribal delicacies.

Addressing the gathering of tribal artists on this occasion, CM Yadav emphasised that in line with the government's vision of "from heritage to development," efforts are being made to preserve ancient art, culture, traditions and the artists behind them.

He noted that Gond (tribal community) painting has now received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which is a symbol of global recognition for the art and its artists.

"The Madhya Pradesh government, in coordination with the Central government, is creating proper platforms through various events to provide opportunities and markets for all forms of tribal craftsmanship and artists," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced to allocate Rs 15 crore for the restoration of the ancient fort in Mandla, which symbolises the valour and sacrifice of tribal icons like Raja Shankar Shah, Kunwar Raghunath Shah and Raja Hriday Shah.

He also highlighted how major national institutions have been named to honour tribal heroes -- like renaming Bhopal's modern railway station after Rani Kamlapati and the establishment of Tantya Mama University in Khargone.

The Chief Minister also announced that tribal marts will soon be set up in tribal-dominated areas to provide market access to tribal artists and their products.

Initially, these marts will be opened in Shahdol, Dhar, Khandwa and Mandla, each with a budget allocation of Rs 1 crore.

They will be managed by women's self-help groups and will create employment opportunities for local youth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.