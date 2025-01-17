Bihar: Poster war erupts between Cong & BJP ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) As Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi prepares to visit Patna on Saturday, a fierce poster war has erupted between Congress and BJP.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the "Constitution Security Conference" and participate in a worker dialogue program during his visit and Congress leaders have flooded the city with posters to welcome him.

The Congress posters highlight the significance of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, portraying it as a moment of dignity and solidarity.

The party has made efforts to showcase its support and enthusiasm by placing welcoming banners at key locations throughout Patna. However, BJP leaders have countered with a series of sarcastic posters targeting Rahul Gandhi and his past remarks.

One such poster quotes Rahul Gandhi as allegedly saying that his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, played a role in defeating Bhimrao Ambedkar in an election. The BJP has framed the statement as a "reminder to the countrymen" about Congress's history.

Another set of posters highlights controversial statements attributed to Rahul Gandhi, such as "Hindus are violent." In response, the BJP's posters claim, "I thought of reminding the Hindu brothers of Bihar."

A further example references Rahul Gandhi allegedly commenting on the Emergency imposed by his grandmother Indira Gandhi, saying, "Congress does not believe in the Constitution, that is why his Dadi imposed Emergency."

BJP leader Shailesh Mahajan has taken sharp aim at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution and Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Mahajan alleged that Congress leaders are overly eager to project Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial candidate despite what he perceives as a lack of merit.

"Rahul Gandhi neither believes in the Constitution, Bhimrao Ambedkar, nor does he respect anyone. Congress leaders are desperate to make him the Prime Minister, but what ability does he have? His only qualification is that he is the grandson of a Prime Minister, the son of a Prime Minister, and the great-grandson of another Prime Minister," Mahajan said.

On Thursday, the Municipal Corporation intervened, removing many posters as part of a city-wide cleanliness drive. Most of the removed posters were from Congress, sparking criticism from party members.

However, on Friday, Congress replenished its posters, further intensifying the visual clash, while BJP continued to counter with new displays.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.