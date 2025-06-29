Bihar: PM Surya Ghar Yojana brings turnaround in people's lives in several cities

Patna, June 29 (IANS) PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has brought decisive change in the lives of people and their lifestyle, in several cities of Bihar. Those who have subscribed to the scheme are drawing benefits of the scheme, in terms of reduced electricity bills.

A couple of beneficiaries in Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts shared the transformative change in their lives due to the scheme, and also how they were saving money on power bills.

The beneficiaries said that out of the total cost of installing solar panels, the government gives Rs 78,000 as a subsidy.

Satish Kumar, a resident of Motihari, said, “ Earlier, every month the electricity bills used to be Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 rupees. Now, after installing solar panels, it has reduced drastically.

Technician Dharmendra Kumar said that installing solar panels under this scheme saves electricity bills and also provides a discount of Rs 78,000 from the central government. He said that 300 people have installed solar panels in Motihari in a year.

Satendra Kumar Singh, director of the company installing solar panels, said that the number of people taking advantage of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is increasing every day because this is beneficial from many aspects.

“First of all, consumers get relief from electricity bills, and at the same time, it also contributes a lot to preventing the problem of global warming. People are also getting employment through this scheme,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, an engineer from Professor Colony, Muzaffarpur, said that this is a very good scheme of the Central Government.

After applying under this, he, along with other beneficiaries, got solar panels installed at their houses, adding that a rebate of Rs 78,000 was given by the Central Government.

Kumar said that he got information about the scheme through social media.

He also requested the government to promote this scheme so that more people can benefit from it.

