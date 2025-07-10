Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Panic spread in Patna Veterinary College on Thursday evening after a student was injured during a firing inside the campus.

The injured student, identified as Mayank Kumar, was admitted to IGIMS Hospital in a hurry after sustaining a gunshot injury to his hand. His condition is currently stable.

According to sources, the incident occurred between 5 to 6 PM near the boys' hostel on the campus.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mayank had an altercation with some outsiders over playing cricket, which escalated, leading to a scuffle followed by shot at in which he was injured.

A campus guard stated that the outsiders entered the college premises from the back gate without being noticed.

Hearing the noise of a gunshot following an altercation, the guards reached the spot and found Mayank injured.

The Airport Police Station SHO confirmed that a team reached the spot immediately upon receiving information and has launched an investigation.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused involved in the incident.

“Efforts are underway to identify the outsiders who entered the campus and injured the student. Security arrangements will also be reviewed. We are making efforts to identify the attackers,” the SHO said.

A FIR has been registered in this case against unidentified individuals in the Airport police station under the relevant sections of attempt to murder of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among students, while parents have raised concerns over lapses in campus security that allowed outsiders to enter the premises and carry out such acts.

The college administration has not yet issued a statement, but the incident raises serious questions about the security and monitoring systems within the campus, especially with ongoing student activities in open spaces.

Earlier, a sand trader was gunned down at Dhana village under Rani Talab Police Station on Thursday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.