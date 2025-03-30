Bihar must decide between NDA’s progress & RJD’s lawlessness: Amit Shah (Lead)

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over corruption during a public rally in Gopalganj and asked the people of Bihar to decide between NDA’s progress and RJD’s lawlessness in the upcoming state elections.

The Home Minister accused Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party of “corruption”, “lawlessness”, and “hindering Bihar’s development” while asserting that the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

“The people of Bihar must choose between NDA’s progress and RJD’s lawlessness in the upcoming Assembly elections. The people must decide whether they want to go back to Lalu-Rabri’s jungle raj or continue on Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar’s path of development,” he said during his address.

The Home Minister further added that PM Modi’s government has worked for Bihar’s progress, while the Congress has failed Bihar in the last 65 years.

Amit Shah promised that the NDA will “make” Bihar “flood-free” if re-elected for another five years. He also announced plans for a Ramayana Circuit in Bihar and a grand temple for Mata Sita.

The Home Minister also accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of “looting” Bihar through “scams”, saying, “Lalu Prasad Yadav has no shame. He looted fodder meant for cows and did the tar scam. His government only promoted extortion, ransom, and kidnapping.”

He also criticised RJD’s land-for-job scam, saying: “Would Bihar again go to those involved in corruption? Would it go to the ones who took land in exchange for jobs?”

He mocked Lalu Prasad Yadav for prioritising his family’s political ambitions over Bihar’s youth.

“Lalu Yadav did only one thing—set up his entire family. Now his son wants to become CM. But he never thought about setting up the youth of Bihar,” he said.

He praised PM Modi for creating job opportunities and empowering Bihar’s youth.

Amit Shah’s Gopalganj rally set the stage for a fierce NDA vs. RJD battle in Bihar's upcoming assembly polls. With Modi and Nitish Kumar leading the charge, NDA is preparing to counter Lalu Yadav’s influence and solidify its position in Bihar ahead of the 2025 elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.