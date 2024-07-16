Bihar: Mukesh Sahani asks CM Nitish Kumar to arrest his father's killers

Patna July 16 (IANS) Following the murder of Jitan Sahani, his son and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani arrived in Patna on Tuesday afternoon. He stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken cognizance of the matter and asked him to arrest the culprits.

“The Chief Minister called me after this incident. He assured me that he is taking the investigation personally. I asked him to arrest the culprits. Besides him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and other leaders have called me," Sahani said.

Mukesh Sahani, the national president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), was in Mumbai when the murder took place in Darbhanga. After reaching Patna, Mukesh will now go to Darbhanga.

Additional Director General of Police Jitendra Singh Gangwar, stated that the Darbhanga police learned about the murder of Jitan Sahani at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police have constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Rural SP of Darbhanga police to investigate the case. So far, two suspects have been detained.

Mukesh Sahani has a house in Afzala Panchayat in Supaul Bazar area of Darbhanga city and Jitan Sahani was staying in it. A FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in Birol police station.

