Bihar: Mrinal Paswan defends his appointment as SC Commission Chairman, backs Chirag as CM face

Patna, June 22 (IANS) In the wake of growing political heat over alleged Damad (Son-in-law) and Jija (Brother-in-law) politics following the formation of various commissions in Bihar, Mrinal Paswan, brother-in-law of Union Minister Chirag Paswan and newly appointed Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission, has broken his silence on Sunday.

Hitting back at the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who raised concerns over familial appointments, Mrinal Paswan defended his selection.

“Anyone in service -- whether IAS, IPS, or otherwise -- is someone’s son-in-law or brother. Raising such questions is meaningless. The Bihar government must have appointed me after recognising my capabilities. I also come from a political family,” he told IANS.

Explaining his political lineage, he said: “Our aunt became an MLA in 1957. My family has a long political history -- MLAs and ministers. And yes, I am the son-in-law of Padma Vibhushan late Ram Vilas Paswan. This is a legacy of service.”

Mrinal also questioned the selective criticism: “When Sayan Kunal is appointed and his father held the same post, or Arun Bharti, whose mother was a minister."

Strongly backing his brother-in-law, Mrinal said, “Chirag Paswan is the most popular youth leader in Bihar. He’s cultured, articulate, and has wide public support. People across caste lines rally behind him. If NDA wants to project him as Chief Minister, it will be a wise choice.”

On a possible political alliance or understanding between Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, he remarked: “In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Yadav were once rivals, but later allies. Ultimately, it’s not about personal relations, it’s about public mandate.”

Mrinal concluded that the people's voice will decide Bihar's future leadership.

“The public will choose who becomes CM or PM. We are just here to serve,” he said.

The comments come at a time when Bihar’s political discourse is dominated by charges of nepotism, pre-election populism, and rising youth leadership ambitions on both sides of the aisle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.