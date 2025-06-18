Bihar: Man lynched in Gaya, tension grips village

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Jagdishpur village in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday after a man was lynched by a rival group.

The deceased, identified as Raushan Kumar (26), was later admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, where he eventually succumbed due to the injuries.

According to an official spokesperson of the Gaya police, Raushan had an altercation with some villagers, believed to be linked to an old enmity.

While the exact reason behind the scuffle remains unclear, suspicions of a pre-planned attack have been raised by the deceased’s family.

Soon after the incident, chaos broke out in the area. Angry family members and villagers took to the streets demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and a high-level investigation into the matter.

“Raushan has been targeted as part of a well-planned conspiracy. The administration is trying to shield the accused,” alleged one of the family members.

The Mufassil police reached the spot to control the situation but faced stiff resistance from the protesting locals. The police assured swift action and confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“We have called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence from the scene. The accused are absconding but will be arrested soon,” said the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station.

The police also confirmed that the victim was immediately rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment. However, he lost his life during the treatment.

Security has been tightened in the village to prevent any untoward incident, with a heavy deployment of police forces in the area.

