Bihar JDU MLA raises concern over ‘removal’ of migrant workers’ name from electoral rolls

Patna, July 23 (IANS) The special voter list revision being conducted by the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections has triggered a political uproar, with the opposition staging protests inside and outside the Assembly, alleging a conspiracy to remove the names of the poor and people from specific caste communities to benefit the ruling party.

Amid the opposition’s ongoing protests, leaders from the ruling JD(U) have also raised concerns, crossing party lines.

JD(U) MLA Dr Sanjeev Kumar expressed deep concern over the removal of names of labourers and poor voters from the electoral rolls in his constituency, Parbatta, in Khagaria district.

He stated, “It is justified to remove the names of those who have died, but removing the names of the poor and labourers is completely wrong. Many are working in other states and cannot be contacted or do not know how to apply online.”

Dr Sanjeev highlighted that the timing of the revision was inappropriate, suggesting it should have been conducted during the summer vacation, Holi, or Chhath Puja, when migrant workers return home, ensuring their inclusion in the voter list.

While supporting the removal of names of Pakistani or Bangladeshi infiltrators and deceased voters, Dr Sanjeev warned that removing the names of migrants working outside Bihar would be “deeply saddening” and could significantly impact the NDA’s vote bank in the upcoming elections.

“Here, it is not a matter of ruling or opposition but of the rights of voters. It would be good if more time is given for the process, especially for migrant labourers,” he added, noting that although he did not get a chance to raise the issue inside the Assembly, he is voicing it within the NDA.

As the opposition intensifies protests over alleged disenfranchisement, the JD(U) MLA’s remarks highlight the growing unease within the ruling alliance regarding the execution and timing of the voter list revision in Bihar.

