Bihar hospital murder: Patna police identifies accused, raids on to nab main shooters

Patna, July 19 (IANS) Two days after the sensational daylight killing of gangster Chandan Kumar Singh inside Paras Hospital, Patna Police have made significant progress in identifying the criminals and their aides who helped plan and execute the murder.

According to an official statement of the Patna police, a case related to the murder incident has been registered at the Shastri Nagar police station, and multiple teams have been engaged in an intensive investigation.

Patna police, in its statement, said the identification of the shooters and their accomplices was made possible through technical surveillance, human intelligence, and detailed CCTV footage analysis.

The police have issued a public notice for the arrest of the three main accused directly involved in executing the murder. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to nab them.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that five suspects were detained from the suburban areas of Kolkata during follow-up operations.

However, Patna police have not officially confirmed these detentions yet.

Police officials added that several other people who allegedly provided logistical support to the shooters have also been identified and will be arrested soon.

The brutal murder of Chandan Kumar Singh by five armed men in room number 209 of Paras Hospital on the morning of July 17.

After committing the crime, the shooters easily fled from the hospital without resistance of anyone.

Patna police released the CCTV grabs in which six accused fled from there on the bikes, waving firearms in the air to terrorise people.

Sources have said that dreaded gangster Sheru Singh was the mastermind of this murder.

This broad daylight incident has raised serious concerns over law and order in Bihar’s capital.

The audacious crime in a high-security hospital sent shockwaves across the state and posed a direct challenge to the state police machinery.

Senior officers have reiterated that continuous raids are underway and that no effort will be spared in bringing all culprits to justice.

