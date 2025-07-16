Bihar: Heavy rains trigger floods in Munger and Gaya districts, disrupting traffic

Patna, July 16 (IANS) Torrential rains over the past three days have severely affected life in Bihar, causing flooding in many areas and washing away infrastructure.

In Munger’s Haveli Kharagpur, the temporary diversion over the Dangri River near Kachhi Mor on the Kharagpur-Tarapur main road was washed away on Wednesday due to a strong current.

The diversion was being used while a bridge was under construction for the past five to six months.

With the diversion gone, traffic on this crucial route has come to a complete halt, affecting over one lakh people.

Villagers have demanded immediate arrangements for an alternative route or expedited bridge completion, but a new diversion cannot be built until water levels recede.

Meanwhile, Gaya district is under flood threat as continuous rains have raised water levels in the Falgu and Niranjana rivers above the danger mark, submerging several low-lying villages and religious areas, including Sita Kund.

The Falgu River has crossed the high flood level of 112.36 meters, reaching 112.86 meters by Wednesday morning.

The water level is being closely monitored by the Water Resources Department and the Flood Control and Drainage Division, which has placed sandbags to prevent erosion at vulnerable points.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar has put the administration on high alert, instructing officials to remain vigilant, especially in areas along the riverbanks.

According to IMD Patna, an orange alert has been issued across several districts for moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 50-60 km/h due to a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and Jharkhand, further increasing the flood threat in parts of Bihar.

Patna Meteorological Department said that moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in districts like East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, Nalanda, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Bhagalpur, Munger, Madhepura, Patna, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Banka, Begusarai, Khagaria, Saharsa, Darbhanga in the next two days.

