Bihar: Four passengers killed due to electrocution in Nawada

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Four passengers lost their lives in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday after coming into contact with a fallen electric wire.

The incident occurred in Rajiv Nagar village under the jurisdiction of Nadriganj police station in the district.

The victims were traveling in a bus from Rajgir in Nalanda district to Gaya via Nawada.

The police said that a tree had fallen on the road, blocking traffic.

“When they saw, the tree had fallen on the road, some passengers got off the bus to remove the tree. A live electric wire broke and fell on them, causing severe burn injuries,” an officer said.

“As soon as we received the information about the mishap, we reached there. Three of the passengers immediately lost their lives due to electrocution while we rescued another passenger to a nearby hospital where he succumbed,” he said.

“The deceased are not identified yet. We are making efforts to identify them. The investigation is currently underway to find out how the tree fell and who is responsible for it,” he said.

Other passengers on board also received electric shock after the bus came in contact with the wire.

They were admitted to the hospital and were sent home after preliminary treatment.

This sudden accident has created panic in the area, with residents demanding immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier on July 17 last year, fourteen persons who were part of a Muharram procession in Araria district became victims of electrocution. The incident occurred at Pipra Bijwad Panchayat under Palasi block in the district.

They came under the impact of a high-tension 33000 KV transmission overhead wire and sustained injuries. The local people and police immediately carried out the rescue operation and took all fourteen persons to the PHC located in Palasi block.

