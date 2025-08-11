Bihar floods worsen: 12.58 lakh people affected, over 12 dead

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) Bihar is once again grappling with severe floods, with the situation worsening due to heavy rainfall in Nepal pushing river levels above danger marks.

From Bhagalpur to Begusarai, Khagaria, and Madhepura, life in low-lying areas has shifted onto boats as residents flee inundated homes for higher ground.

On Sunday alone, eight people - including a mother and daughter - drowned in separate incidents in the Begusarai district. All occurred in the Ganga river, ponds, or flood-hit areas, fueling anger among locals.

In Bhagalpur’s Dhanaha Tola, 26-year-old Vandana Devi drowned while trying to save her 7-year-old daughter, Ananya.

Farmer Dhiraj Kumar Singh (32) of Bijvian village’s ward 9 was swept away while collecting fodder.

In East Champaran’s Chakia, Gautam Kumar (21) died while bathing.

In Begusarai’s Bachhwara, Ashok Yadav (45) drowned while walking home due to a lack of boat services.

In Sahebpur Kamal, 2-year-old Anjali Kumari drowned after wandering into floodwater.

In Matihani, 83-year-old Jagdish Singh drowned after slipping into the river near Bhavanandpur Ghat.

According to an official of the state disaster response force, the death toll may be higher in the flood-affected districts of Bihar.

"We do not have an exact figure for deceased," he said, requesting anonymity.

Khagaria, surrounded by seven rivers, is among the worst affected. Rising levels of the Ganga, Gandak, and Bagmati have inundated vast tracts of farmland and forced thousands from their homes.

The Ganga is flowing 80 cm above the danger mark in Bhagalpur. Floodwaters have entered the campus of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, submerging the Senate Hall and administrative building up to waist level.

Employees and students now use boats to reach the University for Essential Works like collecting migration certificates.

The administration has deployed four small boats, but staff express fear over poisonous creatures in the floodwaters.

“Every year, we face this. The Bihar government must find a permanent solution,” said Praveen Kumar, a university employee.

A Rs 15.48 crore proposal to build a protective wall was sent to the state government but remains pending, according to the university PRO.

According to the Disaster Management Department, 12.58 lakh people in 230 panchayats across these districts are affected.

Over 1,000 boats are in use for relief, and 14 teams of the NDRF are on high alert.

Teams are stationed in Darbhanga, Supaul, Motihari, Nalanda, and Patna, with eight more ready at the battalion headquarters.

“We are fully prepared to deploy at any time,” said NDRF 9th Battalion Commandant Sunil Kumar Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.