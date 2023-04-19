Bihar: Fire in restaurant of JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal's son

Patna, April 19 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a restaurant of JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal's son in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Wednesday in which the property was gutted.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire official said a fire broke out in a house in Vikramshila locality at 3.30 a.m. and it was put out.

However, hours later, Aashish Mandal's restaurant 'Big Daddy', adjoining the said house, also caught fire. Moreover, the fire spread to more than six houses and damaged the properties.

The fire officials suspected that the blaze took place due to a short circuit in the restaurant and soon engulfed the entire property.

"We used four fire engines to douse the flames. No one is hurt in the incident," said an officer of Bhagalpur fire service.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.