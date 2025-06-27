Bihar EOU raids six locations linked to govt officer in disproportionate assets case

Patna, June 27 (IANS) In a major action against corruption and black money, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar conducted simultaneous raids at six locations linked to a Lekhpal posted at the State Food Corporation in Motihari on Friday.

The raids were carried out after the EOU registered a case against Rajesh Kumar, the Lekhpal, for allegedly possessing 200 per cent more assets than his known sources of income.

The FIR was registered at the EOU police station in Patna.

The EOU, armed with a court-issued search warrant, carried out raids in Patna, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur.

The searched premises include Rajesh Kumar’s residence, ancestral home, properties linked to relatives, and other suspicious properties.

During the operation, the EOU sources have said that they have seized multiple documents, electronic devices, computer hard disks, laptops and papers related to suspicious transactions.

According to the EOU’s preliminary investigation, Rajesh Kumar allegedly attempted to legitimise black money through cash transactions, investments in real estate, and several fake accounts.

The agency has also identified properties registered under the names of close relatives, which are now under scrutiny.

“The search operation is ongoing, and a detailed evaluation of the seized documents and properties is underway. Accurate valuation will be shared once the search is completed,” a senior EOU officer said.

Following the analysis of seized documents and digital evidence, the EOU will investigate the sources of Rajesh Kumar’s properties.

If the allegations are substantiated, further action could be initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other anti-corruption laws, said the officer.

This operation is part of Bihar’s ongoing crackdown on corruption and black money, aligning with the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards disproportionate assets among government officials.

To fight against corruption, the Bihar government has a provision for every government official to disclose their properties, bank balance, and movable and immovable assets on a yearly basis and the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP to all leaders and officials have to disclose their properties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.