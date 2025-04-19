Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha slams Mamata over Murshidabad violence

Patna, April 19 (IANS) In the wake of the violence and tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee -- the Chief Minister of the neighbouring eastern state, accusing her of failing to maintain law and order.

Sinha alleged that the West Bengal government is "silent" on the attacks against those who believe in Sanatan Dharma, claiming that a particular community is being shielded while the Hindu community is facing persecution.

“People who approach the police are being ignored. Officers are switching off their phones and advising victims to stay indoors. What kind of government is Mamata Banerjee running in West Bengal?” he wondered.

He went on to accuse Mamata Banerjee of trying to “turn West Bengal into Bangladesh”, asserting that Hindus are being targeted in a manner similar to incidents across the border.

Calling the situation “alarming”, Sinha demanded that the Central government take action while assuring that the Centre is closely monitoring the developments in West Bengal.

The unrest comes in the aftermath of the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament, which has since become law following the President’s assent.

Several Muslim organisations have launched protests in opposition to the law, and tensions have reportedly flared in parts of West Bengal, including Murshidabad.

Amid the controversy, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also made strong remarks, criticising the BJP and demanding a withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

“They (BJP) may run a government with a majority, but they lack the moral authority to run the country,” Jha said.

He likened the current protest to the farmers' agitation, predicting that the central government would eventually be forced to roll back the Waqf law as it did with the farm laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

