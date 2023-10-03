Bihar: Constable recruitment exam cancelled after rampant cheating, paper leak

Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) The central recruitment council of Bihar Police has cancelled the constable recruitment examination following question paper leak and large-scale cheating by the candidates, an official said on Tuesday.

The exam was held in two sittings across Bihar on Sunday, during which several candidates were arrested on charges of cheating using Bluetooth devices and other mediums.

During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the candidates had obtained question papers and answer sheets on their mobile phones. Over 100 candidates were arrested from across the state for cheating during the exams.

Maximum offenders were held in Patna, Nawada, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Saran, Vaishali and other districts, prompting the police to registered as many as 61 FIRs.

The police have transferred the case to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

ADGP Nayyer Hasnain Khan said that the copies of the FIRs have been collected from different districts and a detailed investigation is underway.

Khan added that the paper leak is part of a well-planned conspiracy involving organised gangs. Hence, the central recruitment council has decided to cancel the exam held on Sunday. It council has also decided to cancel the exams scheduled on October 7 and October 15.

