Bihar: Congress MP attacked in Kaimur, sustains injuries

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Congress MP Manoj Kumar Ram from Sasaram in Bihar sustained injuries after unidentified men attacked him in Kaimur district on Thursday.

The incident took place at St. John International School in Nathopur, where the MP arrived to address a land dispute involving his brother and local villagers.

The situation escalated when MP Ram tried to negotiate with the villagers and they refused to listen to him. The attack was so intense that the MP and his supporters including his guard, driver and two bus drivers of the school ran away in a bid to save themselves. However, they suffered injuries after being caught briefly.

The injured individuals were initially treated at a Primary Health Centre in Mohania before being referred to Sadar Hospital for further medical attention.

Dr. Manoj Prabhakar, in charge of Mohania PHC, confirmed that the injured received preliminary treatment before being transferred to Sadar Hospital for better medical care.

“MP Manoj Kumar Ram has sustained injuries in his head. We stitched his injuries and referred him along with others to Sadar Hospital for better treatment,” Prabhakar said.

SDPO of Mohania range Pradeep Kumar confirmed that the incident was linked to the ongoing land dispute.

SDPO Kumar said the Congress MP Manoj Kumar Ram sustained a head injury, while two school bus drivers and others were also injured.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a heavy police force, including Kaimur SP and DSP, rushed to the scene to restore order. Security has since been tightened in the area to prevent further disturbances.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of attempt to murder at Kudra police station following the statements of Congress MP and other injured persons. Some of the individuals have been identified. We are making efforts to nab them,” Kumar said.

