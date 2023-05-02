Bihar cabinet nod for recruitment of 1.76 lakh teachers

Patna, May 2 (IANS) The state cabinet on Tuesday passed an order to recruit 1.76 lakh new teachers in Bihar.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. With this decision youths, who have passed B.Ed and central or state TET, will be eligible for the jobs.

The education department has proposed to hold examinations under the Bihar Public Service Commission. The successful candidates will be given jobs of primary, middle and high school teachers up to Class 12.

These teachers will be employees of the state government and also will be entitled to get all the facilities.

During this recruitment drive, 85,477 posts of primary teachers, 1,745 middle school teachers (Class 6 to 8) and 90,804 teachers of high school (Class 9 to12) will be recruited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.