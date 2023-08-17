Bihar: Bomb lobbed inside Regent Cinema, no casualty

Patna, Aug 17 (IANS) Two unidentified persons lobbed a crude bomb inside the premises of Regent Cinema hall in Patna at the end of night show on Thursday.

Luckily, the bomb did not explode and the visitors were safe.

The incident occurred after the alleged persons were involved in verbal duel with the cinema authorities. They lobbed the bomb and fled from the spot.

Regent Cinema is located in the east of Gandhi Maidan and just 100 meters away from Gandhi Maidan police station and around 250 meters away from SSP office.

An FIR has been registered in Pirbahore police station.

The SHO of Pirbahore police station said that the matter is under investigation.

“Only one bomb was lobbed and it did not explode. We are making efforts to arrest them,” he said.

Following the incident, the manager of the cinema hall claimed that the CCTV footage was given to Patna police for the investigation.

