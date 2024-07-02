‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Ranvir, Shivani have a heated exchange over who’s more ‘besharam’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', actor Ranvir Shorey will be seen locking horns with YouTuber Shivani Kumari over Sana Sultan’s stuffed toy Sheru.

Before the clash between Ranvir and Shivani, co-housemates Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan got into an argument over the stuffed toy belonging to the latter. What was supposed to be a prank turned into a tiff because Sana shared that she is deeply attached to the toy.

Later, a new clash erupted in the house between Shivani and Ranvir.

The argument started during a discussion where Shivani accused Ranvir of witnessing the prank involving Sheru without intervening.

Shivani asserted, "Ranvir, you were standing there when Sana's Sheru was hidden. I saw you. Aap jhoot bol rahe ho (You’re lying)."

An irate Ranvir responded, "No, I didn't see what was going on there. You need to stop making false comments about me, especially when you don’t know the facts. Ek to chori upar se seena zori! Kyu chhuhti ho kisi aur ka samaan tum vaise bhi? (Why do you mess with other people's belongings, anyway?)"

The argument escalated further, with Ranvir tagging Shivani as "besharam".

In retort, Shivani shot back, "Aap ho besharam!"

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jiocinema Premium.

