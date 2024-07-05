‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha Khatwani opens up about difficult phase in her life

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Munisha Khatwani, who can be currently seen in the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, has spoken about the difficult phase in her life, and shared the reason behind her decision to take up tarot reading.

On a show, Munisha sat with Payal Malik, her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. Munisha read Kritika’s tarot. While speaking about Kritika's nature, and personality, she revealed that, among the Maliks, she is liked more by the audience.

Talking about the difficult phase in her life, Munisha said, “Mere life ka ek bahot kharab time chal raha tha. My mom told me about a friend who reads fate through cards. At that time, some 20 years ago, tarot was a very new concept.”

She further mentioned, “At that time she accurately read my situations and gave a prediction of my next upcoming 2-3 months. I was very fascinated with the concept of reading fate through cards. That’s what inspired me to start tarot reading.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is available to stream on JioCinema Premium.

