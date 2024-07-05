Euro 2024: Merih Demiral handed two-game ban for ‘Wolf Salute’ celebration, to miss match vs Dutch

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Turkey’s Round of 16 hero Merih Demiral has been handed a two-game ban by UEFA for failing to comply with general principles of conduct, violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

On the night, Demiral produced a legendary display to become the first defender since John Stones (2018 vs Panama) to score two goals in a game at a major international tournament, the Al-Ahli defender brewed heavy controversy for his celebration on the second goal against Austria.

Demiral celebrated his second goal with a "wolf salute," a motion connected to the far-right extremist group Grey Wolves, which is connected to the National Movement Party, the party that leads Turkey's coalition government. Demiral claimed that the salute, which is prohibited in France and Austria, was prepared in case he scored.

Demiral will now miss the game against the Netherlands and the semi-finals against either England or Switzerland if the Turkish team moves to the next stage.

Jude Bellingham has also been handed a one-game ban but there is an uproar on social media as Bellingham will not be forced to serve his suspension during the Euros. In fact, he has up to a year to serve the suspension, unlike Demiral who will not be allowed to play for the next two games.

The Turkey Football Federation is said to have already appealed the decision to UEFA.

