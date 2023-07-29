'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Salman reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has revealed why he comes back even though he loses his cool or walks out in anger.

Salman's genuine love and appreciation for his fans is what makes him comeback every time.

Salman said: "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar."

'Bigg Boss' is an Indian reality show franchise based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother.

'Bigg Boss' was originally started in the Hindi language, and has since been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam.

Salman joined the show as a host in 2010 with its season 4. Since then he has been part of the show for over a decade.

Currently in the OTT version of the show, the contestants include Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdeva.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema, which gives 24 hours coverage to the audiences of their favourite characters.

On the film front, Salman was recently seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari.

The actor will next be seen in the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise with Katrina Kaif.

