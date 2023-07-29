4 military personnel missing after chopper crash in Aus

Canberra, July 29 (IANS) Four military personnel are missing after an Australian military helicopter crashed into the waters near Lindeman Island off the coast of Queensland, the Department of Defence said on Saturday.

The Department said that the Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter was participating in a night-time training activity as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, a bilateral joint military exercise between Australia and the US, when it was reported missing late Friday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four crew were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident and are currently missing.

The Department said military and civilian search and rescue aircraft and watercraft are currently conducting search and rescue operations at the incident site.

Families of affected personnel have been notified.

