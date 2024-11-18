Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal locks horns with Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 18”, contestant Rajat Dalal will now be seen locking horns with co-housemates Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Rajat already had foes in the show including names such as Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey and Eisha Singh.

In Bigg Boss 18's upcoming episode, Rajat will get into a heated argument with fellow contestants Shilpa and Karan. During the fight, Rajat will be seen making personal claims, including questioning what Shilpa has achieved in the last 50 years and disrespectfully referring to her by calling her “Tu.”

The argument intensifies as Shilpa hits back, telling Rajat that if the entire entertainment industry were to unite against him, he would have no place left. Karan stands up for Shilpa and locks horns with Rajat over his bullish behaviour.

This leads into a war-of-words between Karan and Rajat. To instigate Rajat further, Karan asks him why he was in jail. Rajat responds by saying that he would beat him, the actor does not take a step back and says that he is in the house.

Elsewhere, three new housemates will be seen entering the show as wildcards – Edin Rose, Social media influencer and fitness enthusiast Aditi Mistry and Yamini Malhotra. They will joining after Spilitsvilla contestants and wildcards Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor.

Currently, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Tajinder Singh Bagga have kept the audience entertained. The fans love Rajat's fights with Chahat, Vivian, and Avinash Mishra. Even Chum Darang and Sara Arfeen Khan are being watched by the masses.

The exit doors have been shown to contestants Arfeen Khan, Hemlata Sharma, Gunratan and Shehzada Dhami. This week no eviction took place and no one has been shown the exit door.

