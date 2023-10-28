'Bigg Boss 17': Clash between Abhishek & Isha, Samarth Jurel enters as wild card

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17 hosted by Salman Khan, will witness a storm of tension between ex-lovers- Abhishek Pandey and Isha Malviya with the unexpected entry of wildcard contestant, Samarth Jurel, into the house.

The shockwaves ripple as Samarth is introduced by ‘Bigg Boss’ as Isha's current boyfriend. Abhishek, who still has feelings for Isha, breaks down in front of the housemates, who try to comfort him. However, when Isha denies romantic ties with Samarth, the stage is set for heated discussions within the house.

The drama hits a peak as Isha, in a private moment, is captured apologising to Bigg Boss for denying her relationship with Samarth. Clearly, there’s more to this love triangle than meets the eye. It will be interesting to see the master playing with the hearts of Dilwale, and Samarth’s entry shaking up the dynamics of relationships within the house.

The 'Shaniwaar Ka Vaar' stage is set to crackle with excitement as the stunning Mouni Roy and ex-‘Bigg ‘Boss’ contestant, Karan Kundrra will join Salman on stage to promote their upcoming show, 'Temptation Island'.

Anticipation further heightens with a series of entertaining games and tasks, including the highly anticipated ‘Ice Bucket Task’, expected to leave the contestants shivering with excitement.

As the game progresses, all eyes will be on the trio of Munnawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra, with the intriguing questions likely to lead to revealing and dramatic moments, possibly involving Munnawar's daring actions as he dips both Ankita and Mannara in the ice bucket, adding a touch of playful mischief to the intense proceedings of the day.

Amid the high-octane drama, the show announced Arbaaz and Sohail Khan as the ambassadors of entertainment, who are welcomed on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ by Salman. With their trademark comic style, Arbaaz and Sohail are set to roast the contestants and introduce entertaining gags and games every Sunday.

Meanwhile, tensions are expected to soar within the house as the much-dreaded elimination round arrives, leaving the contestants on edge. Unfortunately, one contestant is predicted to face the unfortunate fate of bidding farewell to the housemates and the competition.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.