Big B shares his perspective on the word 'gadha'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati: Season 16', shared his opinion on the word 'gadha' (donkey) while explaining its significance related to the mythological epic Ramayana.

In the latest promo of the knowledge-based show, Big B was seen interacting with a contestant on a hot seat while sharing an interesting fact.

The makers captioned the promo, "AB ne bataya humein Ramayana ke baare mein ek dilchasp fact! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

The video started as, "Pushvak vimaan ke baare mein adhiktar log jaanate hain lekin Ravan ke paas kayi jaadui vastuein thi. Jin mein se ye ek rath bhi tha ye hawa mein bhi udd sakta tha. Gadhe kafi mehnati jeev hote hai, isliye wo ek tarah ke karamyogi hote hai (Most of the people know about Pushpak Viman, but Ravana had many magical devices. One of them was this chariot, that could fly in the air. Donkeys are very hard-working animals that's why they are one kind of karmayogis).

Big B continued, "Bahut se log aise hai jo gadhe shabd ke sath anaap shanaap bolte rehte hai, aree bahut bada gadha hai ye ise bilkul samajh nahi aata, lekin jaisa abhi humne kaha karmayogi jaanwar manein jaate hai, bahut mehnati hote hai."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan appeared as the immortal Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This sci-fi thriller also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Pasupathy and Shobana in key roles.

The film's music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. C. Aswini Dutt produced it under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Released on June 27, 2024, 'Kalki 2898 AD' received widespread acclaim from audiences for its outstanding presentation and memorable cameos.

Next, the 'Zanjeer' fame actor will appear in 'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for 'Jai Bhim'. Amitabh and Rajinikanth last shared the screen in the 1991 action-drama 'Hum'.

'Vettaiyan' will also feature Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in significant roles.

The film is scheduled for a grand release on October 10, 2024, and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.