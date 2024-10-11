Big B reveals the ‘humbling and overwhelming’ gift he received on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 82 on Friday, received a special gift from the city of Wroclaw, Poland on his birthday.

The senior actor took to his Instagram on Friday, and shared a video which shows young Polish musicians playing the violin as a mark of respect to Big B’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem ‘Madhushala’. The musician play the violin at all the prominent locations of Wroclaw in the tune in which his father sang it.

Big B penned a long note in the caption as he expressed his gratitude to the most “overwhelming gift”.

He wrote, “The day of birth, and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now, and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. The city of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the Ambassador declaration of the city during my last visit there, it is the city of Literature also and they have placed a moulding of Babuji on their main Square”.

He further mentioned, “It is also the city of Elfs and they honoured Babuji with this statue .. they have also named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan street square. And, as a gift from the City they have sent me for this day a most loving, generous and overwhelming gift. Young musicians play the violin as a respect to Babuj 's ‘Madhushala’ the tune in which he sang it, at all the prominent locations of the city. It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture, and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point”, he added.

Meanwhile, Big B can be seen in the recently released Tamil language pan-India movie ‘Vettaiyan’ in which he has reunited with the Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth after 33 years.

