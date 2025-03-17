Big B on Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ response: ‘Nothing could be a greater pride…’

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed with the appreciation coming his son Abhishek Bachchan’s way for his work in “Be Happy” and said that “nothing could be a greater pride for a father than this.”

The proud father took to his blog and wrote, “Simply overwhelmed by the appreciation of Abhishek's film BE HAPPY .. nothing could be a greater pride for a Father than this.”

He went on to thank all his fans, whom he refers to as his extended family, for watching the film and blessing Abhishek.

“And may I say a huge gratitude to all the Ef and friends that have seen the film and sent their love and blessings,” he wrote.

“Be Happy” is a dance drama, which was released digitally on March 14. It is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The film intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. “Be Happy” is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “Be Happy.” The film is produced under the banner of Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. by Lizelle.

On March 15, Amitabh lauded Abhishek’s performance in the latest release. He took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he mentioned that he watched “Be Happy,” directed by Remo D’Souza, starring his son.

“T 5317...what an honour for you Abhishek .. proud of you .. and today saw BE HAPPY .. such an extraordinary performance .. love you,” Big B wrote.

