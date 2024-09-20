Bhuvan Bam on working with Shriya: We have a great understanding of each other’s acting styles

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Youtube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam has talked about working with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and said that the two have a great understanding of each other’s acting style.

Bhuvan said: “Working with Shriya is always a pleasure. We have a great understanding of each other’s acting styles, which helps us create a believable and engaging relationship between our characters.”

He said that their scenes together feel natural because the two have developed a strong bond over the course of “Taaza Khabar”.

“Off-screen, our friendship has only grown stronger. We have great conversations and share a lot of laughs, which makes working together even more enjoyable. This connection translates into our performances, making our on-screen moments feel authentic and heartfelt,” added Bhuvan.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and Directed by Himank Gaur, the series also stars the veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi along with Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla.

In the upcoming season, Vasya’s (Bhuvan) destiny and his vardaan will be challenged by Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi) leading to risking his life yet again along with his loved ones.

Last month, Bhuvan spoke about “Taaza Khabar” and shared that the project is not just a series as it depicts the graph of his life.

“‘Taaza Khabar’ is just not a series; it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because, for most parts, he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of.”

He shared that the audiences this time “will experience newer complexities in the character, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness that.”

‘Taaza Khabar’ season 2 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 27.

