Bhuvan Bam: ‘Taaza Khabar’ is just not a series, it depicts the graph of my life

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Bhuvan Bam’s “Taaza Khabar” Season 2 is set to stream from September 27. The actor and YouTube sensation shared that the project is not just a series as it depicts the graph of his life.

Bhuvan, who plays the character of Vasant Gawde in the series, said, “‘Taaza Khabar’ is just not a series; it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because, for most parts, he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of.”

He promised that this time, the audiences “will experience newer complexities in the character, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness that.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, the series is directed by Himank Gaur. It also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others.

Producer Rohit Raj said, “I have always looked at ‘Taaza Khabar’ as a journey of rags-to-riches journey, with a twist and local flavour of Mumbai. Our sole vision for Taaza Khabar as a franchise is to draw experiences from our daily simpleton life, elaborate on them and have subtle takes on them.”

“Looking at Bhuvan’s journey through Taaza Khabar has been so enriching from an acting perspective, his journey is only going to grow onwards and upwards from here.”

“Taaza Khabar” Season 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 27.

Earlier this month, Bhuvan shared that he is elated to work with lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire in the series. The two artistes collaborated on a new track for the second season of the show.

“Working with Swanand sir is nothing short of a dream come true. His artistry transcends generations, and being able to create something alongside him is a privilege I’ll always cherish. His voice has a way of touching the soul, and I’m thrilled that our audience will get to experience his magic in this new track”.

