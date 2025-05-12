Bhupesh Baghel questions Centre over US mediation

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday demanded a reply from the ruling Central government, asking if the Shimla pact is lying in tatters and has it been undermined while India has accepted the third-party mediation on Kashmir.

Baghel urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also laid strong emphasis on the need for greater transparency in the recent ceasefire decision announced by the US President, before any formal statement from the Indian government.

Baghel raised critical concerns regarding the ceasefire agreement, demanding answers from the government on whether India had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir, potentially “undermining” the longstanding Shimla Agreement.

He questioned whether India had succumbed to external pressure and called for clarity on the matter.

Baghel recalled the resilience displayed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1971 war, when she stood firm against the US pressure and led India to victory against Pakistan.

He asserted that the Congress party continues to uphold the same principles, ensuring that nationalism prevails over political opportunism in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the party’s unwavering commitment to national security, Baghel highlighted Congress’s proactive steps during the crisis, including the “Jai Hind Yatras” organised across the country to honour the courage of the armed forces and pay tribute to victims of terrorism.

He contrasted this with the BJP’s (Bhartiya Janata Party) alleged political manoeuvring, stating that while Congress prioritised national unity, the ruling party remained focused on partisan interests.

He also sought clarity on the terms of the agreement and what concessions, if any, had been made to Pakistan.

To ensure accountability, Baghel urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stressed that the Indian public deserves to know whether the country’s foreign policy has shifted under international pressure.

Reaffirming Congress’s stance, Baghel concluded by stating that the party will continue to fight against terrorism with determination and will never allow India’s sovereignty to be compromised.

